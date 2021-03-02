



A British military dog ​​that helped save the lives of soldiers in Afghanistan will receive the Dickin Medal – the equivalent of the Victoria Cross animal. In 2012, Malik twice entered a building in Kabul to smell explosives and insurgents in direct fire. He was seriously injured in the operation but has since recovered. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

