London Bridge heroic police: “All I was trying to do was keep people alive”
An attack on the London Bridge took place earlier this month. And there was one heroic man in particular. He was one of the police officers who took the three terrorists heroically, armed only with a police stick. In the ensuing fight, British transport officer Wayne Marques was stabbed several times. He talked to Jon Snow about what happened. .
