A magnitude of 6.2 earthquake strikes central Greece





An earthquake with an initial magnitude of 6.2 struck central Greece on Wednesday and was felt as far away as the capitals of Albania, North Macedonia, Kosovo and neighboring Montenegro.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Local officials reported some structural damage, particularly in old homes and buildings that had collapsed or cracked walls.

The earthquake pushed people out of homes and office buildings into the streets in Larissa and Ternavos, the two towns closest to the epicenter, 22 kilometers (13.7 miles) west and northwest of Larissa.

Several aftershocks hit the region, the strongest of which had an initial strength of over 5.0. The quake occurred after 12:15 p.m. (10:15 a.m. GMT), according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismic Center, which estimated its initial strength at 6.2.

The US Geological Survey and Global Seismological Watch, Geofun, estimated the initial intensity of the earthquake at 6.3, while the Seismology Institute of Aristotle University in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, estimated its magnitude at 6.0. It is common for estimates of the magnitude to vary shortly after an earthquake. The earthquake originated in a fault line in the area that historically did not produce much larger earthquakes than Wednesday’s quake, a seismologist at the Athens Geodynamic Institute Vasilis Karastathis told reporters. He said post-quake activity had appeared normal so far, but experts were monitoring the situation. Nikos Gatsas, mayor of the town of Elasuna, north of the epicenter, told Greek state-owned ERT radio that the walls of old houses had collapsed in neighboring villages, and that one of the village schools had been damaged.

All students were evacuated from the building, and there were no injuries. The fire department said it received reports of damage to a house and a school while firefighting forces and police patrolled the area.

All local fire departments have been put on alert. The Chief of the General Staff of National Defense, other officials in the civil defense and fire department, and political officials were heading to the area.

Foreign Minister Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that Turkey is ready to extend a helping hand if necessary in response to the earthquake in Larissa in Greece. Speaking during a joint press conference with Cavusoglu in the capital, Ankara, Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani also expressed his support for Athens.

Greece is located in a region of high seismic activity. The vast majority of earthquakes cause no damage or injuries. Athens and Ankara showed similar solidarity and pledged mutual assistance after the strong earthquakes that rocked the Aegean region in October last year. The Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, had called President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to offer condolences after a strong earthquake struck both countries, killing at least 75 people in the city of Izmir, western Turkey.

Mitsotakis wrote on Twitter: “Whatever our differences, these are times when our people need to stand together.”

