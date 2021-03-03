The UK’s furlough plans continue to help the salaries of millions of workers – BBC News





Chancellor Rishi Suna is giving more support to jobs and businesses as Covid restrictions are being phased out in the UK. The budget is confirming the continuation of the whirlwind scheme that supports the salaries of millions of workers until the end of September, as workers receive 80 percent of their salaries. And more than 600,000 people need to be added to the scheme to support self-employment income. It is likely that the general aid scheme will cost the taxpayer more than € 100,000 billion. However, the chancellor warned that the policy of “doing what is necessary” will have to end once the pandemic crisis is over, as solutions will have to be made to fix public finances. Huw Edwards presents on BBC News reports by economics editor Ten Faisal Islam Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

