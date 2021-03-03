Global Earthquake Report for Wednesday 3 March 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery





Wednesday, 3 March 2021, 16:20

16:20 PM | Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

Global earthquakes whose magnitude exceeded 3 in the past 24 hours on March 3, 2021

Summary: 1 earthquake 6.0+, 7 earthquakes 5.0+, 49 earthquakes 4.0+, 168 earthquakes 3.0+, 339 earthquakes 2.0+ (564 total) This report is updated hourly. +: 49 earthquakes, grade 3+: 168 earthquakes, degree 2+: 339 earthquakes, no earthquakes of magnitude 7 or higher. Estimated total seismic energy: 1.4 × 1014 Joules (37.6 GWh, equivalent to 32,374 tons of TNT, or two bombs) 2 atoms!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world (last 24 hours): # 1: 6.0 earthquake 22 km northwest of Larissa, Nomos Larises, Thessaly, Greece, March 3, 2021 12:16 PM (GMT +2) # 2: 5.8 North Pacific Earthquake, 99 km East from Shikotan, Sakhalin Oblast, Russia, March 3, 2021 7:22 AM (GMT +10) # 3: 5.4 South Pacific Earthquake, Fiji, March 3, 2021 8:26 PM (GMT + 12) # 4: 5.2 earthquake at Coral Sea, 96 km west of Port Vila, Shifa County, Vanuatu, March 3, 2021 9:02 a.m. (GMT +11) # 5: 5.1 earthquake 16 km northwest of Larissa, Nomos Larises, Thessaly , Greece, March 3, 2021 1:45 PM (GMT +2) # 6: 5.0 quake S South Pacific, Tonga, March 2, 2021 6:56 am (GMT -12) # 7: 5.0 The Banda Sea earthquake, Indonesia, 3 MARCH 2021 6:35 AM (GMT +9) # 8: 5.0 Lampung earthquake, 96 km SW from B Aturaja, Sumatra Selatan, Indonesia, March 3, 2021 5:34 p.m. (GMT +7) # 9: 4.9 earthquake 7.5 km west of Larissa, Nomos Larises, Thessaly, Greece, March 3, 2021 12:34 p.m. (GMT +2) # 10 : 4.9 North Arctic Sea 3 March 2021 8:09 am (GMT -5) Earthquakes reported: # 1: 4.2 Lekenik earthquake, Sisak-Moslavina, 30 km south of Zagreb, HR.21.3186885, Zagreb, Croatia, 3 Mar. 2021, 5:37 am (GMT +1) – 266 Report No. 2: 6.0 Earthquake 22 km northwest of Larissa, Nomos Larises, Thessaly, Greece, March 3, 2021 12:16 pm (GMT +2) ) – 221 Reports No. 3: 4.1 Grad Glena earthquake, Sisak Moslavina, 47 km south of Zagreb, Croatia, March 3, 2021 5:37 a.m. (GMT +1) – 41 reports # 4: 3.8 earthquake 1.0 km southwest of Keilir, Iceland, MARCH 3, 2021 11:05 AM (GMT +0) – 33 Report No. 5: 4.5 Earthquake in Matanuska-Susitna County, 69 miles west of Anchorage, Alaska, USA, March 2, 2021 8:35 PM (GMT -9) – 29 Reports # 6: 4.9 earthquake 7.5 km west of Larissa, Nomos Larises, Thessaly , Greece, March 3, 2021 12:34 PM (GMT +2) – 24 Reports 7: 5.1 Earthquake 16 km northwest of Larissa, Nomos Larises, Thessaly, Greece, March 3, 2021 1:45 PM (GMT +2) – 16 Reports # 8: 4.1 Earthquake 2.2 kilometers east of Fagradalveil, Iceland, March 3, 2021 2:12 a.m. (GMT +0) – 10 reports # 9: 3.6 earthquake 3.0 kilometers southwest of Keilir, Iceland, March 2, 2021 10:44 p.m. (GMT +0) – 8 Reports # 10: 2.9 Quake 17 km northeast of Almeria, Andalusia, Spain, March 2, 2021 6:51 pm (GMT +1) – 8 Reports # 11: Earthquake 3.6 33 km northeast of Split , Croatia, March 3, 2021 5:37 a.m. (GMT +1) – 7 Reports No. 12: 4.8 earthquake 17 km northwest of Larissa, Nomos Larises, Thessaly, Greece, March 3, 2021 1:35 pm (GMT) + 2) – 4 Reports # 13: 4.2 Earthquake 37 km northwest of Larissa, Nomos Larises, Thessaly, Greece, March 3, 2021 1:12 pm (GMT +2) – 4 Reports # 14: Earthquake 2.7 12 miles southeast of City Palmdale, Los Angeles County, California, USA, March 2, 2021 9:44 am (Pt GMT -8) – 4 Reports # 15: Earthquake 4.6 105 km north of Leh, India, March 3, 2021 7:37 am (GMT +5: 30) – 3 am reports # 16: Earthquake 4.6 25 km north WEST LARISSA, NOMOS LARISIS, THESSALIA, GREECE, MARCH 3, 2021 12:19 PM (GMT +2) – 3 REPORTS # 17: EARTHQUAKE 4.0 0.6 km E of Vagradalsvale, Iceland, March 3, 2021 3:11 PM (GMT +0) – 3 Reports # 18: 3.1 Earthquake 2.1 kilometers northeast of Fagrad-Sviel, Iceland, March 3, 2021 8:55 a.m. (GMT +0) – 3 Reports # 19: 5.8 North Pacific earthquake, 99 km east of Shikotan, Sakhalin Oblast, Russia, 3 March 2021 7:22 a.m. (GMT +10) – Two reports No. 20: 3.3 Tobusko earthquake, Sisak Moslavina, 30 km southeast of Karlovac, Croatia, March 3, 2021 1:03 pm (+1) – Two reports No. 21: 3.9 earthquake 25 km northwest of Larissa, Nomos Larises, Thessaly, Greece, March 3, 2021 2:02 pm (GMT +2) – Two reports No. 22: 3.8 earthquake 26 km northwest of Larissa, Nomos Larises, Thessaly, Greece, March 3, 2021 1: 40 p.m. (GMT +2) – Two reports No. 23: 3.0 earthquake 1.1 kilometers northeast of Fajrad, Sefal , Iceland, March 3, 2021 2:31 PM (GMT +0) – Two reports No. 24: 2.5 earthquake 1 km southwest of Eagleton Village, Tennessee, USA, March 2, 2021 8:32 PM (GMT -5) – Two reports

Number of earthquakes and energy emitted versus time

Earthquake count and energy emitted versus magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy emitted versus time

Previous news – The United States Geological Survey reported a 3.0-magnitude earthquake in the United States near Valdez, Valdez County, Alaska, just 7 minutes ago. The earthquake struck early on Wednesday morning, March 3, 2021 at 6:05 AM local time at a depth of 18 shallow miles. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The United States Geological Survey reported a 4.6-magnitude earthquake in the United States near Sand Point, eastern Aleutians County, Alaska, just 24 minutes ago. The earthquake struck early on the morning of Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 4:54 AM local time at a fairly shallow depth of 20 miles. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. … Read all Just 29 minutes ago, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Kathmandu, District 3, Nepal. The earthquake was recorded on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 5:58 PM local time, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers below the surface. … Read all A massive 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck near the capital, Larissa, in the Thessaly region of Greece, earlier today, March 3, 2021, at 12:16 pm local time. Within minutes after the earthquake, our monitoring service received numerous reports from users describing the moderate tremor. Reports from Larissa described that she felt a strong tremor. The earthquake was felt in a radius of more than 200 km from the epicenter. … Read all A 5.2-magnitude earthquake occurred in the evening of Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 9:16 pm local time near the village of Bagan, Bagan Island, Northern Islands, Northern Mariana Islands, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) . ). … read everything

