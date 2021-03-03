Nearly 300 girls and boys abducted in northern Nigeria have been released





The Nigerian president has ordered a massive military operation after the safe return of nearly 300 schools that were abducted last week – the latest in a series of kidnapping chains.

He was taken from the Jangebe boarding school on Friday, probably by bandits who have carried out several recent kidnappings. They are not believed to be linked to the Islamist group Boko Haram, which kidnapped girls from a school in Chibok in 2014.



