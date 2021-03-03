Some parents in England do not allow their children to try Covid at school





The government's guideline is that all students should be tested three times in the first two weeks, when schools return to England next Monday.

It will reassure parents, staff and students that schools are safe. But while teachers are struggling with huge logistical challenges, there are signs that many parents are holding on to permission. At an academy in Nottingham, as many as 50 percent of parents try to stop testing their children. We needed to know why.



