Slovenia donates nine trucks full of timber to Petringa, which was destroyed by the earthquake





© Croatian Wood Block

Zagreb, March 3, 2021 – The Slovenian Association of Wood Processing Companies, Sloles, donated a large amount of timber to rebuild roofs in the earthquake-ravaged Croatian city of Petrenia, and nine trucks bound for Banovina on Wednesday carrying 300 cubic meters of timber.

The Ambassador of Croatia to Slovenia, Boris Grigic, Slovenian Minister of Agriculture and Forestry José Podgorsk and officials from Cellulis attended the delivery of this shipment in Novo Mesto.

Ambassador Grigic stressed the importance of aid from Slovenia, which was one of the first countries to respond after a magnitude 6.2 earthquake that struck Banovina on December 29, killing seven people and causing severe damage to property. He said the assistance showed the importance of cooperation between the two countries and good-neighborly relations.

Minister Podgorczyk said that this time too it turned out that the neighbors were the first to offer assistance, and in this way the Slovenes proved to be good neighbors and always ready to help.

Immediately after the disaster, the government of Prime Minister Yaniz Gansha showed solidarity and sent housing containers, generators, heaters and heated tents, and the Slovenian Red Cross initially donated € 10,000.

Several times over the past two months, with the help of the Slovenian army and private transporters, a number of mobile homes and residential containers have been brought into the earthquake-affected area, as well as numerous private donations of humanitarian aid, including those collected by Croats living in Slovenia.

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos