UN envoy: Cold-blooded forces are firing in Myanmar
In an interview with CNN, United Nations Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews of Myanmar said the military in power and its security forces were “throwing people in cold blood.” Andrews commented that one day the country saw a tremendous increase in violence against protesters. At least 38 people were killed when security forces in Myanmar fired on peaceful protesters in towns and cities across the country. #CNN # News #CNNi.
