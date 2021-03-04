Connect with us

Uncategorized

UN envoy: Cold-blooded forces are firing in Myanmar

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By



In an interview with CNN, United Nations Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews of Myanmar said the military in power and its security forces were “throwing people in cold blood.” Andrews commented that one day the country saw a tremendous increase in violence against protesters. At least 38 people were killed when security forces in Myanmar fired on peaceful protesters in towns and cities across the country. #CNN # News #CNNi.

source

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: