The US has found Russia poisoned Navalny and has joined the EU in sanctions





The Biden administration imposed a set of sanctions on Russian officials and entities in the face of the poisoning and imprisonment of opposition leader Alexey Navalny. The actions – in coordination with the European Union, also revealed sanctions – represent the first significant move against Moscow since Joe Biden became president. The Treasury Department punished seven senior Russian government officials: two of President Vladimir Putin’s two deputy chiefs of staff, Russia’s defense minister, Russia’s attorney general, director of the Federal Prison Service and head of Russia’s security services, FSB. In addition, the State Department sanctioned the FSB as an entity, departmental spokesman Ned Price said, adding that “guilt speaks to where we think it is.” #CNN #New.



