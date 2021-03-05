Governor Andrew Cuomo addressed the allegations, refusing to deny them





New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday apologized for his behavior in front of several women who were accused of making unwanted advances, but denied that he had touched anyone “inappropriately” and rejected calls for her resignation. Speaking at a press conference in Albany, Cuomo asked New Yorkers to wait for the Attorney General to wait for an investigation into the interrogations before forming an opinion on the matter. “I never touched anyone in an inappropriate way. I never touched anyone in an inappropriate way. At that time I never knew that I felt uncomfortable with anyone. At that time I never knew that I felt uncomfortable with anyone,” he said. Cuomo began his briefing by talking about Covid-19 numbers in the state and did not correct the allegations until the briefing was over. “I want the people of New York to know about me. First of all, I fully support the right of women to move forward. And I think it needs to be encouraged in every way,” she said. “Now I understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was resentful and I sincerely and deeply apologize for it. I feel terribly for it and I’m really embarrassed, and that’s not easy to say but that’s true.” He continued, “I never wanted to hurt anyone or hurt anyone or hurt anyone. That’s the last thing I wanted to do.” #CNN #New.



