SpaceX’s Starship rocket has exploded – BBC News





SpaceX has landed one of its Starship prototypes at the end of a high-altitude test flight. 10 Serial Number (SN10) was touched – unlike the previous ones SN8 and SN9, which fell to the ground – but it wasn't the end of the story. The fire then broke out around its base and eight minutes later SN10 exploded on landing. SpaceX plans to replace the existing Falcon rockets with the Starships. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the new 50-foot-tall Starship will do everything from launching satellites and carrying passengers, both around Earth and to extraterrestrial destinations such as the Moon and Mars.

