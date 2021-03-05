Thousands of asylum seekers cross the US-Mexico border – BBC News





Asylum seekers who have been on the border for more than a year began entering the U.S. this week. After taking office in January, President Biden announced that he would suspend Trump-era politics, forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. immigration hearings. Thousands have now been legally crossed into the U.S., while others have been illegally entered and apprehended. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCNews #Migration #USImmigration.



source