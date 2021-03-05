Duchess of Sussex accuses Buckingham Palace of “perpetuating lies” – BBC News





The Duke of Edinburgh is recovering in hospital after undergoing a previous heart disease procedure. Prince Philip underwent surgery yesterday at St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London. Health information was reported a few hours after an interview with Oprah Winfrey in her interview with the Duchess and Duchess of Sussex. Meghan accused him of “perpetuating the lies” about Buckingham Palace and Prince Harry. Sophie Raworth presents BBC News Ten by royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source