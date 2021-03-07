Hunger Games used to greet protests in Asia – BBC News





While thousands of protesters in Myanmar continue to protest against the military coup, a hand gesture has emerged as a defining symbol of the movement: a three-finger salute. Originally seen in The Hunger Games movies and books, the farewell has been widely accepted in Thailand and by activists in protests against their military government. What does the gesture really mean, and what does the journey from the big screen to real life tell us about the power of protest symbols? Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source