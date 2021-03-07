Earthquake information: Mag average. Earthquake 4.4-53 km south of Lamparene, Moyne Ouji, Gabon, Sunday, March 7, 2021 4:16 AM (GMT +1)





An average earthquake of 4.4 magnitude at a depth of 10 km

Mar 7 03:32 UTC: First to report: EMSC in 16 minutes.

Update Sunday, March 7, 2021, 03:36 AM

An earthquake of average magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale was just reported 53 km southwest of Lamparene, Gabon

Earthquake 4.4 Mar 7 4:16 am (GMT +1)

Just 20 minutes ago, a 4.4-magnitude earthquake occurred near Lamparini, Moyne Ojo, Gabon. The tremor was recorded early on Sunday morning, 7 March 2021 at 4:16 am local time, at a shallow depth of 10 km below the surface of the Earth, and the event was presented by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), which is The first seismological agency to undertake the task of monitoring earthquakes. Our monitoring service identified a second report from the United States Geological Survey which stated that the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.4 as well, and based on preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage, but many people probably felt it as a slight vibration in the The epicenter area. Perhaps a weak tremor was felt in Lamparini (population 20,700) located 53 kilometers from the epicenter, and includes other towns or cities near the epicenter where they may have felt a very weak tremor, Fogamo (population 5,600) located 59 kilometers from Epicenter. epicenter.VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update size and depth if these changes change and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you are or have been in this area during an earthquake, help others post your feedback and submit a quick report here.

Earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: March 7, 2021 03:16:00 UTC – Local time at epicenter: Sunday, March 7, 2021 4:16 a.m. (GMT +1) Size: 4.4 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude / Longitude of epicenter: 1.14 ° S / 10.06 ° E (Moyen-Ogooué, Gabon) Nearby towns and cities: 53 km (33 mi) southwest of Lamparene (population: 20,700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 59 km (37 mi) west of Fogamo (Ngoni) (population: 5,650)) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 133 km (82 mi) southwest of Ndjolé (Population: 5,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 137 km (85 mi) northwest of Muella (Ngouni) (Population: 22,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 150 km (93 mi) ESE from Port-Gentil (Ogooué-Maritime) (population: 109,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 183 km (114 miles) southeast of Libreville (Estoire) (Population: 578,200) -> See earthquakes nearby! 224 km (139 miles) northwest of Chipanga (Nyanga) (Population: 19,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 267 km (166 miles) west of Kolamoto (Ugowe Lulu) (Population: 16,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 348 km (216 miles) southwest of Ouim (population: 30,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 405 km (252 mi) ESE from Sao Tome (Sao Tome Island, Sao Tome and Principe) (pop: 53300) -> see né arby quakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: overcast clouds 24 ° C (75 ° F), humidity: 83%, winds: 2 m / s (3 knots) from SSE Primary data source: EMSC (European Mediterranean Seismological Center) Energy Estimator Output: 2.5 × 1011 joules (69.8 mWh, equivalent to 60 tons of TNT) More information





If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “Felt It” report! Other users will love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the earthquake itself have been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSourceM 4.410 kmGABONEMSCM 4.410 km52 Km SSW of Lambaréné, GabonUSGSUser Reports on this earthquake (2)

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

ONAL (23.3 km ENE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Shake and roll / 20-30 seconds: 1- First shock on 06/03/2021 around 6:08 PM local time 2- The first aftershock on 06/03/2021 Less severe around 9: 54 PM 3- The second aftershock on 07/03/2021, less severe around 4:15 am

In Lamparini in the Presidency area (52.7 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Complex movement that is difficult to describe / 2-5 seconds: I was in the living room and then I heard a boom and then felt something coming from the ground towards me and back to the valley and heard the whole valley shaking

Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900 Map of previous earthquakes

