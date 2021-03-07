Crowning Emma Corrin in the performance of Princess Diana and winning the Golden Globe – BBC News





Crown star Emma Corrin says she has made “peace” with Diana, leaving the role of Princess of Wales. Elizabeth Debicki will replace him in season five of the Netflix series. The 25-year-old woman won Best Actress in a Golden Globe TV series. His victory came when Prince Harry told James Corden in an interview last week that the show was “fictional, but based on truth.” Corrin told the BBC what he thought about it and what it was like to win the Golden Globe within his weight. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

