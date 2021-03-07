Is there a way to assess the state of our economies in a more climatic way?





When we want to know how the economy is doing, there is a measure that has been used in the world for more than three quarters of a century: GDP. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

But in the face of climate catastrophe, is there a better way to assess the state of our economies? The United Nations is voting on whether to introduce a new metric that will take into account natural capital such as forests, oceans and other ecosystems. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source