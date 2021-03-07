San Jose Earthquakes 2020 Post-mortem: Jackson Yoel





In four years, Jackson Yoel has gone from a professional team with some real potential to a player who is perhaps the most integral part of the San Jose Earthquakes’ odds of one day being a winning team.

He is a profound playmaker, the midfield role that is among the most refined of our era but can be of great value with the right player controlling the strings. At this point, it’s safe to say that Yueill is one of those players who can carry this scarf.

Yueill is famous for his pass, in particular the large key press that often opens advanced playmaker Christian Espinosa to the right. Yueill plays alongside the destroyer Judson, a little bit of everything, but above all he is the player tasked with launching transitional attacks whenever possible for Earthquakes.

Here are Yoell statistics for 2020:

Jackson Yueill 2020 Earthquakes Statistics 2020 Games played Games initiated Minutes Targets Assist with Shots SOG Yellow Cards Red Cards 2020 Games Played Games Started Minutes Goals Assisted with Shots SOG Yellow Cards Red Cards Regular Season 21 21 1 861 1 1 20 8 5 1 MiB Knockouts 2 180 0 0 1 0 1 0 Qualifiers 1 1 120 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 24 24 2,161 1 1 21 8 6 1

The Minnesota native missed only two games in 2020, both heavy losses to the Seattle Sounders and both ostensibly for convenience purposes. Like a tireless Goodson, Yuel’s ability to remain healthy and available match after game after game was a marvel in its own right. In the midst of a season where the Quakes team dug for themselves a big hole to start a domestic comeback before turning things around the stretch and reaching the playoffs, the ability of players like Yueill to dig deep and find a better level to raise the team was truly impressive.

When looking at some of the advanced stats on FBRef.com, Yueill’s numbers don’t seem like someone who is a central focus of his team and a budding person in MLS. I will admit that this is surprising.

However, I think there might be some noise in those numbers, between the San Jose mess depending on the style of play and the accuracy of his role, but I think Yoel is one of the first names on the team sheet for a reason.

Which is why the Quakes team decided to secure Yueill services in a new deal last fall, because they know how important he is to the club. I think there is a chance to look outside in the future, and if that happens, it should result in seismic transport charges in the process. However, if the move abroad doesn’t happen, it could be a staple for the next decade, and that’s not too bad either.

Add to that, Yueill is a key member of the Gregg Berhalter men’s national team in the US, and he’s likely to have a lot of excitement in 2021 internationally. I’m not sure a full-fledged USMNT team would if it were to make the cut, but I wouldn’t be shocked if it did, and regardless, Berhalter would count on a broad spectrum of its pool of players if it was different and competitions scheduled to take place internationally this year.

We might feel the true Yueill significance of San Jose in his 2021 absences. Aside from having a deep reserve just going to be a streak-breaking special playmaker waiting in the wings, Earthquakes doesn’t have another midfielder like Yueill ready to step in when he’s not available. Most teams don’t, because players who play in midfield like Yueill don’t grow in trees. And while Eric Remedy will likely have at least some of those minutes when Yoel comes out, that will mean a change of midfield style by design.

So, Jackson Yoel is a player who does not shine in the iconic Reels, per se, but is a rare and important player nonetheless in the game of earthquakes. There are hopes that he will continue to grow and prosper with San Jose in 2021 and beyond. Let’s wrap this up with one of his most important plays in 2020, his goal to beat LAFC at Death.

What is your opinion? Leave a comment below.

