ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning System Application in the Pacific Northwest | News

In an earthquake, time is of the essence, and Earthquake Early Warning Systems (EEW) are designed to provide data on seismic activity to organizations responsible for public safety.

ShakeAlert, the West Coast EEW system, began launching in the Pacific Northwest in Oregon on March 11. A Washington release is expected in May 2021, according to Robert de Groot, ShakeAlert’s co-ordinator for outreach, outreach and technology engagement. The system integrates seismograph stations across the West Coast, which detect and record ground motion during a seismic event, and provide information and data to third-party organizations.

The Niskwale earthquake that shook western Washington regions 20 years ago is a reminder of local tectonic threats. Since 2018, ShakeAlert has been serving organizations across the West Coast, and notifications will now be provided on mobile devices in Oregon and Washington via text messages, according to de Groot.

“Automated systems – like shutting off valves, slowing trains, opening fire doors, running backup generators, opening garage doors to allow people out of their buildings – all of this has been going on for about three years now,” she said.

ShakeAlert’s upcoming expedition focuses on expansion and education as additional seismometers are being built throughout the West Coast and the public is briefed on how to handle the EEW alert, according to de Groot.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, run by the University of Wisconsin and the University of Oregon, installs and operates seismometers locally, according to Gabrielle Lotto, ShakeAlert’s user engagement coordinator. More seismometers are increasing the efficiency of seismic activity detection and confirmation through ShakeAlert’s infrastructure, Lotto said.

Individuals will not receive alerts directly from any ShakeAlert user interface, as the service provides seismic data to other institutions. The Wireless Emergency Alert System is a federally regulated notification system that serves most smartphones and plays a significant role in ShakeAlert notification delivery, according to Lotto.

While technology and spreading alerts are vital, public education on how to handle the alert and additional information in the moments after an alert are equally important.

“Our ShakeAlert system is arguably the best EEW system in the world, but if people don’t know how to use it, it’s worthless,” said de Groot.

Ann Bostrom, a professor of environmental policy and management at the University of Washington, has conducted significant research into the necessity of sending post-warning messages to EEW systems.

“For any warning system, you really want people to know after the event – or the alleged event if it was a false alarm – what happened,” Bostrom said.

The components of this research, which led to publications about the post-warning message system, were implemented by the United States Geographical Survey in ShakeAlert EEW technology, according to Bostrom.

“The main strategy for maintaining positive relationships [with people] And making sure that you also continuously improve the system is to keep track of how the system is performing, what it was actually doing, and by doing it … reporting after warning what happened, who felt it and why, and what the system did, ”Bostrom said.

More information on ShakeAlert and related educational materials can be found here.

