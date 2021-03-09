Connect with us

Russian dancer dances on the ice of Swan Lake in protest – BBC News

4 mins ago

A world-famous Russian dancer at the Mariinsky Theater has performed scenes from Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake in the frozen Gulf of Finland. Local people have launched a petition to President Putin to stop the construction of a port on Batareinaya Bay, a popular beach 100 kilometers west of St. Petersburg, Russia’s second largest city. Ilmira Bagrautinova danced at -15C and posted her videos online. He hopes his performance will save the real swans that nest in the bay. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

