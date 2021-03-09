Harry and Meghan: Where do the monarchy leave the accusations of racism and abuse?





Harry and Meghan showed Buckingham Palace that if they thought the era of explosive conversations was over, it was wrong. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

The Duke and Duchess made it clear in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that the accusations were clear: Charles refused to talk to Harry, Meghan had suicidal thoughts, but was told she shouldn’t ask for help, and perhaps the most unidentified member of the royal family. he wondered how “dark” the skin of Archie’s son would be. What we do know about this alleged racism is that Harry said he did not come at the hands of the queen or Prince Philip. The palace has yet to respond. We also talk to Dean Stott, who is a friend of Prince Harry, and we start by wondering if he thought the Duke and Duchess wanted to continue their relationship with the royal family. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source