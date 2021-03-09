Connect with us

Phulkari: Women who save on intricate embroidered flowers in India

Phulkari is an intricate handmade Indian embroidery, mainly practiced in the northern Indian state of Punjab. It has colorful patterns of intricately woven flowers. Traditions have threatened modern embroidery on machines, however, a group of women are trying to return Phulkari to her glorious day. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog #BBCAnews.

