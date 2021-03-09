Protests in Poland over an almost complete ban on abortion





Poland's abortion laws have been among the most stringent in Europe and last October the rules were tightened further, making abortion legal incest, rape in only a few cases and the mother's life in danger.

The movement has sparked outrage with tens of thousands of protests in the streets of Warsaw. Women's rights protesters have retreated today to mark International Women's Day.



