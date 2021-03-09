Around the World: Art Marking the 10th Anniversary of the Tohoku Earthquake, Tsunami; Design innovations and Chandigarh Chair; And more





Each week, we’ll share a variety of videos, articles, webcasts, and more from across the web – all curated by the Asia Society Texas Center staff to reflect the overall interests and goals of our mission. In this summary, connect with art online and take a closer look at exhibitions at the Asia Society and elsewhere.

Artists in the 10 years since the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami 11/3 work from the Sakaguchi Pastels Collection. Returning to his hometown of Kumamoto inspired him to turn to pastel paintings and gentle landscapes.

This week marks the tenth anniversary of the devastating earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster in Japan. While the In the Wake exhibition in 2016 looked at the paparazzi’s responses, this latest New York Times feature highlights the work of artist Kyohei Sakaguchi whose practice was also deeply informed by those events. Learn about his multidimensional artwork and revisit the Early Photographic Exhibition at the Asia Society of Texas to see how artists responded to these important events.

“My grandparents were like the first makeup artists I had ever met.”

Artist Michael Rakowitz discusses a range of topics in this short interview with Art 21, including immigration, assimilation, decolonization in museums, and his impactful projects, the kitchen of the enemy and the invisible enemy should not exist, in addition to preserving his studio during the challenges of COVID-19 . Reflecting on his early experiences in museums, he said, “There is nothing better than being 10 years old and knowing that this is your first comic book and that your employees are responsible for it.”

Chandigarh Chairs: From Functional Design Response to Collectible Object

Design historians Nia Thandabani, Petra Seitz and Gregor Wittrik examine aspects of the narrative created around the work of Swiss architect Pierre Gennert in Chandigarh in the 1950s, and the team-based design processes that created things like the Chandigarh Chair. Jeanneret, in collaboration with his cousin Le Corbusier and Indian architects such as Aditya Prakash and JK Choudhury, worked on design innovations that are a permanent part of Chandigarh’s architectural history. As chairs continue to influence designers today, collectors and scholars alike will continue to research more of the chairs’ origins and influences.

