Why Oprah’s interviews with Meghan and Harry attracted 17 million American viewers





Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was a cultural earthquake that measured more than 17 million viewers on Nielsen’s television scales. CBS, citing Nielsen data, said a two-hour special had an average of 17.1 million viewers on Sunday night in the United States. The interview was also given on Sunday in several other countries, and will be given in other markets on Monday, so the global reach is even greater. In the fragmented U.S. television landscape, it’s a staggering 17 million viewers. By comparison, last Sunday night CBS had 6.5 million viewers on average. The interview has been rated higher than recent Emmys and Golden Globes awards television shows. #MeghanMarkle #BrianStelter #CNN.



