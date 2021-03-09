Director: Players in Earthquake – News





The rapid turnaround continues in matches as Grimsby comes to Carlisle tonight, with the two teams facing another match where a win is important for various reasons.

Speaking of the game, United President Chris Beach said: “I want to work hard and get back to doing what we know we can do, and every game is an opportunity for us to do so.

“I think it is irrelevant as there is no opponent in the league. Every match is an opportunity but the league table has nothing to do once you get on the field. The team that does things right is the team that gives themselves the best chance to get points.”

“In recent games, we have had periods, sometimes long periods, where we played well. But the truth is that we did not win a game. The past is the past and it is almost meaningless to talk about it.

“Yes, we have to learn from it, but we have to dress ourselves up, work hard and get back to doing the things that represent us all so well.”

He continued: “The players are exposed to an earthquake, and what they have to do is stability.” “This is where they are and they have never been anywhere before. Like anything in life, I think, when it happens the first time, you learn a lot at that point.

“ They definitely have to work hard to make sure they have a clean mind and a commitment to getting things right.

“I work very hard to raise the players, calm the players down, make sure they are not anxious. It’s tough, a lot of boys haven’t been in that kind of period, but they need to find a way. If they can’t, the player will change, and that’s what the team does.” They need to find a way, and reset.

“And they have to stick to each other. If they don’t and they pull it apart, it’s a broken saw. We saw really good things in this series of hits that were against us but we have to do better. We have to deal with being hit in the face better. Don’t get hurt.” Than that, but it gets better. “

