The PMNCH has been named the “best achievement” on the topic of gender equality in global health





March 8, 2021 PMNCH has been recognized as the highest-scoring organization in its latest annual Global Health 50/50 report, Gender equality: blindness in times of crisis. The 2021 report reviewed 201 organizations to assess how gender equality is advancing in organizations and health programs, looking in detail at gender in COVID-19 responses related to health. PMNCH is ranked in the top 20% of the total sample, which includes UN organizations, government agencies, international NGOs, research organizations, private sector companies, and others. Assessing 14 variables in four dimensions using a traffic light system, PMNCH scored “green” in most of the assessed areas, including organizational public commitment to gender equality; gender equality in the workplace; diversity and inclusion policies; gender parity in senior governing and administrative bodies; and the gender of the leader of the organization. “By taking thoughtful and transparent actions, PMNCH is putting pressure on itself and others in the sector to continue to push for change and provides much-needed hope that we can achieve gender equality in the pursuit of health, dignity and social justice for all,” said Professors Sarah Hawkes and Kent Buse, co-founders of Global Health 50/50, hosted by the Center for Gender Equality and Global Health at University College London. A 2021 report, released on International Women’s Day on March 8, found that gender and gender have been largely lacking in the global health pandemic to date. The report found that gender consideration was present in less than two of the 10 health activities associated with COVID-19. Yet the sexual effects of a pandemic are ubiquitous, determining who will gain access to services, who is being tested, and who is facing increased risks of serious illness and death. For example, while twice as many men in the world were admitted to intensive care units with COVID-19, women faced marked barriers to accessing health services during the pandemic. Women – who make up 70% of the global health workforce – carry the largest share of infections among health workers.

“The failure to address gender in this pandemic does not stem from a lack of data or evidence,” said Helen Clark, PMNCH CEO and former New Zealand Prime Minister. “With Global Health 50/50 reporting that 80% of global health organizations advocate a commitment to gender equality, we are left to wonder why, when the evidence is so clear about gender risks, the answer is so irresistibly gender blind.” Own PMNCH Call to action on COVID-19, published in 2020, emphasizes the importance of promoting gender equality in the context of a pandemic. Agenda The Call to Action calls on all partners to combat the devastating direct and indirect effects of the pandemic, including by expanding access to health services in the fields of sexual, reproductive, maternal, infants, children and adolescents. “Partners must unite in supporting governments to prioritize women, children and adolescents in COVID’s national responses,” said Helga Fogstad, PMNCH Executive Director. “We need more commitment regarding finances, policies and the provision of services that apply gender lenses.” Now in its fourth year, the Global Health 50/50 report seeks to assess how gender is understood and practiced by organizations working and / or influencing the field of global health in multiple dimensions, including organizational public commitment to gender equality, workplace policy content, gender and geography leadership and gender responsive programming.

