Uncategorized
“Covide almost killed me and I can still feel his effects” – BBC News
Jake Vujovic spent three weeks in a ventilator after being caught with coronavirus in May 2020. He was hospitalized for more than three months and said “the chances of Covid surviving were very, very low.” Ten months later he is feeling the effects of the virus, needs chronic fatigue and crutches, among other things. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog #BBCAnews.
source
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]