Bolsonaro says stop “screaming” when Brazil’s Covid Day deaths hit record highs





Scientists are increasingly concerned that the second wave of coronavirus ripped through Brazil could endanger the rest of the world.

The number of daily deaths has already reached a record high, with the health system threatening to collapse. But President Jair Bolsonaro, who has told Brazilians about the pandemic and "stop screaming", has not taken into account WHO warnings that the new variant will affect the region and the outside world.



