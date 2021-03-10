Earthquake information: Mag average. 4.9 Earthquake – Sulu Sea, 81 km northwest of Jolo, Philippines, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, 4:49 PM (GMT +8)





An average earthquake of 4.9 magnitude at a depth of 10 km

Mar 10 09:00 UTC: First to report: BMKG 10 minutes later March 10 09:10: Earthquake location corrected 38 km (24 mi) toward S.

Update Wednesday, March 10, 2021, 09:06

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake strikes near Jolo, Solo, Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao, Philippines

4.9 Earthquake March 10 4:49 pm (GMT +8)

An earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale occurred just 16 minutes earlier, 98 kilometers northwest of Jolo, the Philippines, the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency reported. Mindanao, Philippines, on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 4:49 PM local time. The exact size, epicenter and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. It caused no major damage, but it was probably felt by many people in the form of slight vibration in the epicenter area. A weak tremor might be felt in Sembahan (population 4,700) located 48 km from the epicenter, Pandan Nuj (population 3,200) 54 km away, Batu Batu (population 3,700) 95 km away, Gulu (population 101,000) 98 km away , Kajatian (popup 5400) 99 km, and Anuling (population 10,000) 100 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these change and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you are or have been in this area during an earthquake, help others post your feedback and submit a quick report here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | Earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: March 10, 2021 08:49:42 UTC – Local time at epicenter: Wednesday, March 10, 2021 4:49 PM (GMT +8) Size: 4.9 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude / longitude of epicenter: 6.34 ° N / 120.33 ° E (Solo C, Philippines) Nearest volcano: Jolo (88 km / 55 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 28 km (18 mi) west of Sembahan (population: 4,710) -> See nearby earthquakes! 79 km (49 mi) northwest of Parang (Population: 9,680) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 81 km (50 miles) west of Gulu (population: 101,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 82 km (51 mi) NW (population: 10,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 89 km (55 mi) northwest of Logos (population: 7,170) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 97 km (60 mi) west of Talipao (population: 5,980) -> See nearby earthquakes! 158 km (98 mi) northeast of Bongau (Tawi-Tawi) (Population: 26,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 186 km (115 miles) west of Isabella (Population: 67,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 203 km (126 mi) WSW for Zamboanga City (Population: 457,600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 922 km (573 mi) south of Manila (population: 1,600,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 93 km (58 mi) northwest from Jolo Island (Population: 530,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 214 km (133 mi) northeast of Sitangkai Island (Population: 33,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: broken clouds 27.7 ° C (82 ° F), humidity: 79%, wind: 8 m / s (15 kts) of NE Primary data source: BMKG (Indonesia Meteorological, Climatic and Geophysical Agency) Energy Rated Output: 1.4 x 1012 Joules (392 MWh, equivalent to 338 tons of TNT) More information

[show map]

[smaller] [bigger]

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “Felt It” report! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the earthquake itself has been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSourceM 4.910 km Archipelago, Philippines BMKGM 4.910 km53 Km W of Pandan Niog, Philippines USGSM 4,930 kmSULU ARCHIPELAGO, PHILIPPINESEMSCM 5.010 km Sulu Archipelago, Philippines GFZUser Reports on this earthquake (1)

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

417.1 km west of the epicenter [Map] / Don’t feel (reported by our app)

Try our free app!

Previous earthquakes in the same area, please wait while searching millions of records, this could take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of previous earthquakes in the same region since 1900!

Try our free app!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos