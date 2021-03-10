Uncategorized
That’s why Meghan’s interview with Oprah matters
Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry took over the British monarchy in a successful conversation with Oprah Winfrey, and revealed the “company” for her intolerant and pleasant belly. In this latest issue of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains how his conversations with the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke shed light on a broader cultural movement that will shape the future of our faith in institutions. SOURCES AND MORE READING: Meghan was silent and did not support the royal institutions
Among the pandemic, confidence in the rise of major US institutions
Meghan: I didn’t want to be alive anymore
Royal separation, racism and family struggles: 11 things we learned from the explosive conversation of Harry and Meghan
