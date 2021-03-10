That’s why Meghan’s interview with Oprah matters





Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry took over the British monarchy in a successful conversation with Oprah Winfrey, and revealed the “company” for her intolerant and pleasant belly. In this latest issue of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains how his conversations with the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke shed light on a broader cultural movement that will shape the future of our faith in institutions. SOURCES AND MORE READING: Meghan was silent and did not support the royal institutions

https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/meghan-harry-oprah-interview-03-07-21-intl-hnk/h_a8be53e8e19185899de1592714ae7d54

Among the pandemic, confidence in the rise of major US institutions

https://news.gallup.com/poll/317135/amid-pandemic-confidence-key-institutions-surges.aspx

Meghan: I didn’t want to be alive anymore

https://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2021/03/08/meghan-harry-interview-video-highlights-orig.cnn

Royal separation, racism and family struggles: 11 things we learned from the explosive conversation of Harry and Meghan

https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/08/uk/meghan-harry-oprah-interview-recap-scli-gbr-intl/index.html

About me: I was named the “best outfit” in 7th grade. This, along with being the editor of CNN and the author of the daily “Point” newsletter, is one of my proudest accomplishments. Find me here every Tuesday and Thursday to find out what really happens in politics. CREDITS Writer: Chris Cillizza Producer: Allison Gordon The Point Editor: Leigh Munsil Video Editor: Steven Sevilla Follow Chris on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cillizzac/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cillizzacnn

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chris.cillizza/

Subscribe to The Point newsletter: https://www.cnn.com/specials/politics/the-point-with-chris-cillizza?source=Point_Youtube. #CNN #Cillizza #HarryandMeghan.



source