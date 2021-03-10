Tsunami monitoring equipment exited Raul Island during Friday’s earthquakes and was brought back by the GNS team





GNS Science employees went ashore on Raul Island on Wednesday and restored the data communications link that was lost when major earthquakes shook the area on Friday.

The main earthquake activity began with a 7.3-magnitude event off the Eastern Cape around 2.30 am. This was followed by an earthquake measuring 7.4 below the sea floor near Raul Island at around 6.40 am.

Then at around 8.30 am, there was a magnitude 8.1 earthquake near Raoul Island, the largest and northernmost of the Kermadec Islands.

The link was lost before he could transmit information about the tsunami caused by the second great earthquake in the region. No one was on the island at that time.

Read more: * A navy ship heads to the remote Raul Island to check tsunami warning systems. * An expert says that the tsunami of Trifecta in New Zealand is a rare event * Minor damage after earthquakes and tsunami warnings, initial reports indicate

Last Friday, sensors provided Raul with information about the first tsunami, but due to failure of communication links, the data for the second tsunami was inaccessible. “I’ve lost that data now,” said Sam Taylor Offord, GNS seismic duty officer.

Understanding the impact of earthquakes and tsunamis on the island was developing.

Kristel Yardley / Staff

Residents of Whakatāne and Ōhope move to higher ground and park their cars near the Ōhope Scenic Reserve on Friday.

Employees who went ashore found that the rack, which was flush with the ground and carried GNS equipment, had been pulled off the ground and turned over. “Basically all of the power cables are out. That’s totally unexpected,” Taylor Offord said.

“It would have been the earthquake. The question is how strong is the shaking on the island, because when the power went out we lost the data.

“We don’t know how strong the tremor caused the damage, but we can see what comes next,” he said.

NZDF / Provided

The Royal New Zealand Navy ship HMNZS Canterbury with Raul Island in the background, captured during a resupply mission in 2018.

There was also a data gap during the first earthquake. “We are not sure why that is yet, but it could have been the second earthquake that wiped out the communications.”

When the electricity went out and communications went out, data from the tsunami was also lost. Taylor-Offord said it might be possible to get an idea of ​​the size of the tsunami waves and how far inland they went by looking at the impact of events on the island.

In addition to restoring existing communications links, work is underway to add an additional layer of durability to the systems supporting data communications.

NZDF / supplied

Aerial view of Raul Island Station.

GeoNet said the three quakes triggered tsunami waves that were interfering with and were recorded around New Zealand.

The largest tsunami, which occurred after the East Cape earthquake, was about 30-35 cm in Luten PTV in the East Cape, and about 10-20 cm in Great Barrier Island.

After earthquakes near Raul Island, waves overlapped and produced a 35-40 cm tsunami. This was measured by a tsunami scale at Great Barrier Island, and it was also recorded on several other scales across the country.

And GeoNet said tsunami heights can vary greatly along the coast, so there may be larger tsunamis where there are no tide gauges to measure them.

GNS, MetService and Department of Conservation have facilities on Raul Island. After the earthquakes, the Navy ship Canterbury headed for the island, which is about 1,000 kilometers northeast of New Zealand, with small teams from GNS and MetService on board.

The GNS has two underwater tsunami scales off the coast of Raul Island.

Taylor-Offord said they measure the difference between atmospheric pressure and pressure in the sensor itself, indicating the height of the water above the sensor.

Google Maps / Introduction

The subtropical Kermadec Islands, with Raul Island highlighted here, lie roughly halfway from New Zealand to Tonga on the boundaries of the Pacific Plate and the Australian Plate.

When a tsunami passes over the sensor, we observe it through the change in water pressure it causes as it travels ashore. How much water pressure has changed due to a tsunami gives us an indication of its height at the sensor site.

Taylor-Offord said the two tsunami gauges in Raoul provided useful information about the threat of tsunamis that earthquakes pose in the region.

Because the sensors were close to the source of many of the earthquakes that could cause tsunamis, they gave an early and clear indication of the tsunami threat, often hours before a tsunami arrived on mainland New Zealand.

While tsunami gauges and other geophysical sensors on Raul Island were important, the GNS and GeoNet could monitor earthquakes and tsunamis in the Tonga Kramadec subduction zone without them.

Supplied

The view from Prospect Ridge on Raoul Island, overlooking Green Lake and Blue Lake (file photo).

There was a regional sensor network in the South Pacific that had as many seismometers and tsunami meters as those on Raul Island, as well as many tsunami sensors in the depths of the ocean.

A DOC spokesperson said management had received a report from Raul stating that there was no major damage to DOC buildings on the island.

The kitchen was a mess with things loose on the floor and it was tidy. The fire tank tank was severely damaged.

Until a year ago, DOC had a team of about 15 people on the island, but they were transferred when New Zealand entered its fourth Covid-19 alert level.

With the island remaining uninhabited for the time being, and with the deadly eruption of the Whakaari / White Island volcano in December 2019 in mind, a health and safety review of DOC’s work on the island is underway.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]company.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos