The UK audience is more divided than Meghan and Harry in the conversations. BBC News





The Queen's Buckingham Palace has allowed a formal response yesterday to the damaging allegations made in a televised interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Her Majesty said she was saddened to learn of the challenges she has faced for the couple in recent years and said they would be very loved family members. The palace noted that some memories of the events could change but that the issues raised, especially the issue of race, were being taken "very seriously". He said he would direct these matters to the royal family, in a private manner. Public opinion in the UK is widely divided on the differences between the two areas and the issues raised. Huw Edwards presents on BBC News Ten home editor Mark Easton reporting on the couple's allegations that they could be detrimental to the royal family.

