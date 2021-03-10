Uncategorized
Top UK scientists warn of new rise in Covid if blockade is eased too quickly – BBC News
Two senior government scientists have warned of the dangers of lifting coronavirus restrictions too quickly. Deputy Professor Chris Whitty said all models suggest that coronavirus infections will increase in late summer or fall and said many vulnerable people are not yet protected. Huw Edwards presents a report by health editor Hugh Pym at BBC News Ten. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
