Congress has approved the Biden Covid-19 stimulus bill





The House voted to pass the Covid-19 relief bill, paving the way for President Biden to sign his main legislative priority into the law. The House Democrat passed the law with a 220-211 vote in the party. Republicans did not vote in favor. One Democrat voted against the bill: Jared Golden Maine Representative. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said today that Biden will sign the bill on Friday evening at the White House. The passage of the bill marks the main achievement of the new legislature and the first legislature in Congress, which is now under full democratic control, with a narrow majority in the House and Senate. #CNN #New.



