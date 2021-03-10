Record of migrant children detained on the U.S.-Mexico border





The number of unaccompanied migrant children at U.S. Border Patrol facilities, similar to prison cells and not intended for children, has reached staggering levels, according to CNN-reviewed internal agency documents, underscoring the urgent challenge facing the Biden administration. More than 3,200 assisted migrant children were in the custody of Customs and Border Protection, according to Monday’s documents. Of these, about 2,600 were waiting to be housed in shelters suitable for minors, but there were just over 500 beds available. The latest data comes in the wake of a trip by senior US and Mexican border officials to assess the growing number of arrests on the ground and the growing trend of unaccompanied children moving to the US. Less than a week ago, about 1,700 children were in the custody of the Border Patrol. #RosaFlores #CNN #NewDay.



