“There is no clear evidence” £ 37bn Test and Trace system cuts Covid infections in UK – BBC News





The UK government’s Test-and-Trace system, which is likely to cost the taxpayer £ 37bn, does not prevent blockages and there is no “clear evidence” that it has reduced the number of coronavirus infections. These are the findings of the parliamentarians of the Public Accounts Committee, which has published a very critical report on the scheme. Lawmakers have said the cost is “tremendous” and that taxpayers are being treated like ATMs. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended the system. Huw Edwards presents a report by health editor Hugh Pym at BBC News Ten. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

