Meghan has complained to ITV about Piers Morgan’s comments





CNN has learned that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has filed a formal complaint against British ITV presenter Piers Morgan for his comments about her mental health. ITV announced that the program hosted by Morgan would leave “Good Morning Britain,” after Meghan questioned whether she had suicidal thoughts, the main revelation of her successful interview with Oprah Winfrey. “After a discussion with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided it is time to leave Good Morning Britain,” ITV said on Tuesday. “ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing more to add.” CNN understands how Meghan’s complaints to ITV can affect the impact Morgan’s comments may have on others and how serious mental health problems can be. There was no complaint about the personal nature of Morgan’s attacks. #MeghanMarkle #CNN #MaxFoster.



