Stolen nude images traded in cities around the world – BBC News





More than 70 women in a small English town have had private images stolen and shared online by people living in their community, often naked. The nonsensical images, including some underage girls, are believed to have been taken by hackers or given by people they know and uploaded anonymously to a website featuring women from around the world. Members of this online forum ask for and direct girls to places where they particularly live, trading images for free in exchange for "like Pokémon cards". We spoke to a dozen victims in a town who had come together and formed a group to get justice.

