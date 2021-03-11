Piers Morgan has shown storms due to Meghan’s criticism





Piers Morgan, who sparked a backlash from the UK media regulator and an investigation into comments about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is set to launch "Good Morning Britain". "After discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided it is time to leave Good Morning Britain," ITV said in a brief statement. "ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing more to add." Earlier, Morgan came out of "Good Morning Britain" when he was directed by a host for criticizing Harry and Meghan after a successful interview with Oprah Winfrey. In an interview with Oprah, Meghan said she "didn't want to be alive anymore" and thought of committing suicide while her son Archie was pregnant. He told the royal family that he could not ask for help "would not be good for the organization".



