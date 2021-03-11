Connect with us

Police were arrested on charges of murdering Sarah Everard

It’s been exactly a week since Sarah Everard disappeared. Last night there were horrific incidents when the Metropolitan Police announced that one of their officers was questioning his disappearance. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

This afternoon, as Kent’s search continued, police said they had arrested the officer on charges of kidnapping and murder. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .

