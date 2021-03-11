An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale was just reported 57 kilometers west of Massinlock, Philippines





See also: monthly reports

Thursday, 11 March 2021 07:44

07:44 AM | Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

Earthquake 5.0 March 11 3:24 pm (GMT +8)

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported a 5.0 magnitude earthquake in the Philippines near Massinloc, Zambales, central Luzon, just 14 minutes ago. The earthquake struck early in the afternoon of Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 3:24 PM local time at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. And seismology (PHIVOLCS), which classified it as a magnitude 5.7 earthquake. A third agency, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), reported the same 5.1-magnitude earthquake, and based on preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not cause any significant damage, but many people probably felt it as a slight shaking in the area. The epicenter area. Perhaps a weak tremor was felt in Politok (3,100 people) located 52 km from the epicenter, Santa Cruz (26,400) 56 km away, Masinlok (28,000 inhabitants) 57 km away, Iba (population 26,900) 66 km away, Botolan (population 23,000) 72 km, Agoo (population. 29,000) 92 km, San Narciso (population 15,600) 95 km, and Lingayen (population 56,600) 100 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these changes and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: March 11, 2021 3:24 PM (GMT +8) local time (March 11, 2021 07:24 GMT) Size: 5.0 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude / Center longitude: 15.58 ° N / 119.42 ° E (Sea South China, Philippines)

