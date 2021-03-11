Brexit and the Northern Ireland Protocol: What Happens? – BBC Newsnight





The European Union is preparing to take legal action in response to a decision by the UK government to change the protocol for Northern Ireland. But how did we get here and what now?

The grace periods for the implementation of post-Brexit controls on goods from Britain to Northern Ireland are at the heart of tensions between the EU and the UK. The UK has unilaterally increased these grace periods, which has led to lighter touch controls on some goods. The EU says it is in breach of the Northern Ireland Brexit agreement and is planning legal action. Published by Newsnight's Nick Watt. #Brexit #Newsnight #BBCNews Newsnight is the BBC's premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue.

