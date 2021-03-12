Coronavirus: What the world looks like today – as declared by the pandemic





Today marks the fact that the World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

Since then, there have been changes in our lives that we could hardly have imagined until then. And our understanding of the virus has also changed. In the UK, the latest government data show that another 181 people have died in the last 24 hours with Covid, and the UK has a total of more than 125 thousand. There have been 6,753 new cases in the UK. Nearly 244 thousand people received the first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday. 23 million people have now received the first dose of the vaccine. So how do you use what you learned in the pandemic to fight the virus in the future?



