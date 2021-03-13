Uncategorized
Wealthy countries store vaccines and that is the problem
More than 300 million single doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been given worldwide, but the vast majority were in high-profit countries. Half of the doses given so far are in the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom. So experts are concerned that poorer countries are being left behind. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
