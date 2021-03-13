10th Anniversary: ​​How We Can Use Lessons Learned From The Devastating Japan Earthquake And Tsunami To Make SoCal Safer





The Japanese earthquake and tsunami that devastated the island nation 10 years ago is considered one of the strongest natural disasters ever recorded.

Since then, experts have studied the event and learned a lot.

In 2012, David Ono of ABC7 traveled to Japan and met Beijingji Saito, whose bakery was destroyed by the tsunami in Ofunato.

The shaking caused by the magnitude 9.0 earthquake lasted for minutes. Saito knew a tsunami was coming, so he ran to the hillside and recorded what he saw – driftwood and gushing water.

In the video, you can hear Saito crying. It was all gone, but it wasn’t just Ofunato. The terrible scene happened in cities across Japan.

In a panel discussion organized by Japan House and Love to Nippon this week, renowned seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones and other experts discussed what we have learned over the past 10 years.

One thing is that Japan, despite the country’s technological advancements, never expected an earthquake and tsunami caused by this magnitude.

“That’s the problem with this earthquake,” Jones said. “Before it happened, most seismologists had told you that it couldn’t happen.”

Vice President Larry Collins first saw the devastation. He remembers that even the shelters that were supposed to keep people safe have been destroyed.

“I think some of the striking things that we saw were the tsunami safe zones that were eliminated themselves,” he said.

Another area that offered a false sense of security was the Sea Wall. In Ofunato, it was only eight feet tall. A new sea wall was built at a later time, 30 feet above sea level.

Dr. Jones says the vibration, not the tsunami, is the biggest threat to Southern California. The area has a different kind of faults and its inhabitants live right on top of it.

I’ll go and say it. I’d rather be in a Japanese building than a building in California. “I think, in general, it’s built to higher standards,” she said. And we could easily kill many people in the earthquake that we lost in Japan in the tsunami.

In fact, when you think of earthquakes, floods and fires, the Federal Emergency Management Agency says no city in the United States has a greater risk of disaster than Los Angeles. This is a fact. We have to learn about disasters in the past so that they are not our future.

