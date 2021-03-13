Uncategorized
Johnson has visited Northern Ireland in a post-Brexit control queue
One of the biggest trade problems after Brexit has been with goods going from Britain to Northern Ireland. Unionists are angry that they are subject to EU customs controls under the Northern Ireland Protocol. During his visit today, Boris Johnson defended the decision to postpone the entry of full checks for another six months. The EU has threatened legal action, but the prime minister has stressed that his actions are legitimate. .
