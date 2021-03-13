Terrible evidence of atrocities committed by Islamist insurgents in Mozambique – BBC News





The BBC hears harsh testimonies of the kidnappings and beheadings in Mozambique. The Islamist insurgency in the East African nation has ousted more than half a million people in the past year. Aid agencies say it is a humanitarian crisis that has been ignored by the rest of the world. A BBC group arrived in a besieged town at the heart of the conflict, according to the first international journalists. Clive Myrie is presented on BBC News Ten by African correspondent Andrew Harding from Palma – in the Cabo Delgado region of Mozambique. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source