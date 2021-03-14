Earthquake information: Light Mag. 4.3 Earthquake – Southland region, 160 km northwest of Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand, Sunday March 14, 2021 10:04 am (GMT +13)





4.3 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 71 km

MARCH 13 21:06 UTC: First to report: GEONET (New Zealand) two minutes later. Mar 13 21:08: Volume recalculated from 4.1 to 4.3. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 66.9 to 71.0 km (42 to 44 miles). The epicenter position was corrected at 10.5 km (6.5 mi) in a northwestern direction.

Update Saturday, March 13, 2021 9:12 PM

An earthquake of average magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale was reported 41 kilometers northwest of Te Anau, New Zealand

4.3 Earthquake Mar 14 10:04 am (GMT +13)

The New Zealand Seismological and Geological Survey Commission (GeoNet) reported that an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred just 8 minutes before 8 minutes ago 41 km northwest of Te Anau, New Zealand, and the earthquake struck at a depth of 71 km below the epicenter near Te Anau. Southland District, Southland, New Zealand, Sunday morning March 14, 2021 at 10:04 am local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. The EMSC, which listed it as a 4.3 magnitude earthquake, too. Includes towns or cities near the epicenter where a very weak tremor might have been felt include Te Anau (population 2,100) located 41 km from the epicenter, Queenstown (pop. 10.400) 91 km, and Kingston (pop. 2500) 99 km . VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these change and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: March 13, 2021 21:04:05 UTC – Local time at epicenter: Sunday March 14, 2021 10:04 a.m. (GMT +13) Size: 4.3 Depth: 71.0 km Latitude / Longitude of epicenter: 45.08443 degrees SOUTH / 167.50357 ° E (Southland, Southland, New Zealand) Nearby towns and cities: 41 km (25 mi) northwest of Te Anau (population: 2,070) -> See nearby earthquakes! 91 km (57 mi) west of Queenstown (Otago) (Pop: 10,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 99 km (61 mi) west of Kingston (Otago) (Population: 2,460) -> See nearby earthquakes! 159 km (99 miles) northwest of Jor (Population: 12,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 160 km (100 miles) northwest of Invercargill (Population: 47,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 250 km (155 miles) west of Dunedin (Otago) (Population: 114300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 306 km (190 mi) WSW Timaru (Canterbury) (Population: 28,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 360 km (224 mi) WSW from Ashburton (Canterbury) (Population: 30,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 443 km (275 mi) WSW of Christchurch (Canterbury) (Population: 363,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 725 km (450 mi) southwest of Wellington (population: 381,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! R at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: broken clouds 10.9 ° C (52 ° F), humidity: 85%, winds: 4 m / s (7 knots) NWNW Primary data source: GEONET (NZ) (Earthquake and Survey Commission) Geologist, New Zealand) Rated released energy: 1.8 × 1011 joules (49.4 MWh, equivalent to 42.5 tons of TNT) More information

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short "Felt It" report! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you don't feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. Data of the earthquake itself have been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSourceM 4.371 km New Zealand GEONET (NZ) M 4,371 km SOUTH New Zealand Island 4,086 km 42 km NW Te Anau, New Zealand USGSUser reports on this earthquake (1)

User reports on this earthquake (1)

Umaru / Very Low Vibration (MMI II) / Single Header Bump / Very Short: I felt significantly jolted

